Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Kiambu County Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has revealed a nefarious plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mt Kenya Foundation members of betraying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before the August 9th Presidential election.

Wamatangi has been in Uhuru’s think tank until last week when he joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday morning, Wamatangi, who is vying for Kiambu gubernatorial seat using the UDA party, said Uhuru and MKF members have been taking Raila in circles, and according to him, they are planning to endorse another presidential candidate ahead of the August poll.

Wamatangi said a poll conducted by National Intelligence Service(NIS) showed that Raila Odinga is losing ground and this made Uhuru and MKF leaders rethink their move of endorsing Jakom’s candidature.

“They will only put money on the candidate whose campaign is projected to produce victory.

“They invest in the probability that they will be part of the beneficiaries of the projects rolled out by the winning government,” Wamatangi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST