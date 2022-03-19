Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has lambasted Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, for saying that former prime minister Raila Odinga is not circumcised.

Kuria, who was speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Gatundu on Friday, urged the Kikuyu community to reject Raila because he is not circumcised like them.

Kuria further said President Uhuru Kenyatta risks being cursed for supporting Raila Odinga who is uncircumcised.

The legislator said the Kikuyu community took an oath in 1969 where they vowed not to support a Luo presidency and somebody who is not circumcised.

But in a reaction, Ngunyi, who is an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga, wondered how Kuria knew that Raila Odinga is uncircumcised.

Ngunyi also wondered why Kuria is degrading members of the Luo community and only 38 percent of the world population is circumcised.

Ngunyi concluded by saying current members of the Kikuyu nation led by Kuria are behaving like uncircumcised boys commonly known in the Kikuyu language as ‘Ihii’.

“How does Moses Kuria KNOW that Raila is NOT CIRCUMCISED? Why use ANATOMY to degrade the Luo Nation? Only 38% of the world’s population is circumcised. And the Circumcised KIKUYUS are NOW behaving like UNCIRCUMCISED boys (Kihii) in GATUNDU,” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST