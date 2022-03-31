Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – A section of Kikuyu elders who attended a meeting hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi has denied impeachment talk during the session.

Speaking in Kiambu County, the Kiama Kia ma elders, led by their patron, claimed that Uhuru did not make any remarks touching on Deputy President William Ruto trying to overthrow him.

The chair of the group dismissed reports that President Kenyatta had narrated to them how his deputy hatched a plan to kick him out of office.

“We are taken aback to hear the reports doing rounds from people who were not even present in the meeting that the president made certain remarks touching on an alleged impeachment plan.”

“I was the master of ceremony in that function from the beginning to the end and I want to declare today that no such thing was mentioned during the meeting, let alone by the president,” the Kiama Kia ma patron stated.

He further poured cold water on claims that the Head of State had invited them to the State House.

According to the patron, the elders had sought an audience with President Kenyatta, who is their chair, and he granted them their request.

“It was I, in my capacity as patron, who asked for a sitting with Uhuru who is our chairman, and not vice versa as insinuated,” the elder clarified.

At the same time, the elders issued a stern warning to Ruto and his UDA brigade, asking him to desist from insulting Uhuru or else he will see fire.

The elders’ sentiments were echoed by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, who was present, asking the DP and his associates to refrain from demeaning the President and his family.

