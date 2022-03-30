Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Kiambu County Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has explained why he declined to support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential ambition.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Wednesday, Wamatangi, who has since joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), labelled Raila Odinga as a serial troublemaker who is commonly known for disrupting the development agendas of the government of the day.

“I read his history and established that he was the first to institute the 1982 coup d’état to overthrow President Daniel Arap Moi’s government,” Wamatangi said.

“I later established that he troubled President Kibaki until the intervention of Kofi Annan who oversaw the formation of the coalition government,” Wamatangi added

Wamatangi added that with Odinga having attempted to swear himself as the People’s President in 2018, he (Odinga) cannot be trusted in the country’s leadership.

He further noted that Odinga cannot be trusted to honour his agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta if he assumes power after the August polls.

“I decided to stay back so that should he go against the set agreement he had with the president, I will be there to fight for and support the Kikuyu community,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST