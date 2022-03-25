Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has rubbished his political opponents criticizing his move to shelve his gubernatorial bid.

This is after Kenyans took to social media to mock Khalwale for withdrawing from the gubernatorial race in favor of Senator Cleophas Malala.

In a joint media briefing, Khalwale said he will now be vying for the Kakamega Senatorial seat in the August 9, General Election.

In a tweet, Khalwale argued that he was a utility player fit to play in whichever position his coach (Deputy President William Ruto) deploys him to.

“If you are a good player in soccer, you accept the position that the coach deploys you to,” he said.

Khalwale bolted out of the Kakamega gubernatorial race after being pressured by Ruto, stating that he will be going for the county’s senatorial seat, initiating his comeback to the upper house.

He noted that his decision to drop his gubernatorial ambitions was reached after serious consultations.

“After intensive consultations, soul searching, reading from the script of Michael Kijana Wamalwa and in keeping with my iconic mantra of decisive leadership, I’ve today happily opted to return to National politics leaving Senator Malala to steer Kakamega County as Governor. Thank you all,” he said.

Both Malala and Khalwale were seeking to succeed ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya who will be exiting local politics after serving two terms at the helm of Kakamega County Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.