Saturday, 26 March 2022 – Millions of Kenyans are struggling to come to terms with the painful loss of their hard-earned cash after they fell victim to a well-coordinated online scam dubbed, EKen.

The online Ponzi scheme was introduced last year and young gullible Kenyans were lured to invest their money.

All they had to do was to make deposits staring from Sh500 and then earn commissions through performing different tasks.

They were promised returns of up to a 3-fold profit within 10 days up to 2 weeks.

The tasks on E-Ken were very simple.

However, you had to pay Sh 500 to be activated and then you start earning by performing different tasks.

Eken also had a referral program where participants earned commissions by inviting other people to join the site.

The more money invested , the more opportunities participants had to perform daily tasks.

After getting some early small payouts from the site, people invested more and more.

Some deposited up to Sh300,000.

For the 4 months the site was active, the popular platform that operated under a similar format to “Amazon Web Worker Scam” enjoyed highly positive reviews.

This included coverage by mainstream media stations like KTN News, which highlighted many of their conference meetings in Nairobi.

The company even held parties for its members and gifted cars to their top recruiters.

It has now been discovered that the vehicles handed out were actually hired from local dealerships.

For the time they were up, deposits and withdrawals were always seamless but on Tuesday, March, 22, 2022, the website without any prior notice, went offline.

It’s estimated that Kenyans have lost more than Ksh 250 Million through the scam.

Blogger Mutai has posted photos of the people suspected to be behind the scam and urged DCI to arrest them.

See their photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.