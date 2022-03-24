Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance may be headed for a break-up after ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi gave Deputy President William Ruto fresh demands if they are to stay in the coalition.

Led by the ANC officials from Bungoma, Mudavadi’s allies demanded Ruto step down in favor of the son of Mulembe.

According to the ANC officials, Mudavadi should be named Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer or withdraw from the coalition.

Bungoma ANC Chairman Martin Waliaula maintained that they will not take anything less than Mudavadi being crowned as the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate.

“During our NDC, all party delegates seconded Mudavadi’s move to run for the top seat in the country, and I want to assure you today that his ambitions are still valid and will be realized in August,” Waliaula stated.

He noted that all Kenya Kwanza principals are equal and Mudavadi is experienced enough to run the government.

“Musalia is an experienced leader and if given the opportunity to run the government, every Kenyan will enjoy,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.