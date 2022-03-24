Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 24, 2022 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) blogger has welcomed Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua to Azimio La Umoja Movement but advised her to remember the post of Raila Odinga’s running mate in August has been taken by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

On Wednesday, Karua turbo boosted the Azimio team after she endorsed Raila Odinga’s bid for the presidency and also vowed to campaign for him ruthlessly.

However, commenting on social media on Wednesday, renowned ODM blogger, Robert Alai, welcomed Karua to the Azimio bus but told her to remember Kalonzo is Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

“Karibu Martha Karua but Kalonzo is the running mate now. I already instructed baba on that. Decided!,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Karua’s supporters, especially those from the Mt Kenya region, have been urging Raila Odinga to consider the Narc Kenya boss as his running mate to ensure he wins the election with a big margin.

