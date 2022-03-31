Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 31 March 2022 – Bernard Musyoki, the 35-year-old man who fell in love with a 70-year-old mzungu granny, is a happy man after she sent him Ksh 150,000 on their first wedding anniversary.

He used part of the money to go for a vacation in Mombasa and also purchased a silver ring worth Ksh 14,000.

Musyoki stayed in Mombasa for four days.

“I flew to Mombasa to and fro. It was my second-time boarding a flight courtesy of my wife.

“I used part of the money to purchase a silver ring worth KSh 14k. I stayed in Mombasa for four days,” he said.

“It was a wonderful experience to fly too close to Mt Kilimanjaro. Praying that God blesses us and gives us long life to travel the world together.

“I will forever cherish my wife,” he added.

Below are the photos of his vacation that he shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.