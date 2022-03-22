Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – A 36-year-old man identified as Gregory Mwatu Munyao alias Boniface has been arraigned in court for defiling and impregnating his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

Munyao is said to have committed the offence during Covid-19 lockdown at their residence in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The charge sheet read;

“You are charged that on diverse dates between March 2020 and June 18, 2020, at Kasarani within Nairobi County, intentionally and unlawfully caused your genital organ to penetrate the genital organs of INI, a child aged 13 years”

Appearing before Milimani Law Courts’ Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe, the suspect denied having carnal knowledge of his stepdaughter.

Munyao disassociated himself from the offence and instead narrated how he tried to instill discipline in her.

He said;

“I told my wife to caution our daughter who was class 7 at Kasarani Primary School against coming home late from school”

The suspect also told the court that he paid school fees for his step-daughter even when she was living with her grandmother before joining them at Kasarani.

Testifying in court, the minor who has since given birth to twins told the court that her father, who sneaks into her bedroom, undresses her and sleeps with her, always threatens to kill her if she ever disclosed it to her mother.

The court was told that the pregnancy was discovered by her mother. It was gathered that the girl’s mother rushed to a nearby pharmacy and bought a pregnancy test kit to confirm her fears.

After the pregnancy confirmation, her 13-year-old daughter confessed everything. The minor was then taken to a nearby hospital and later to Kasarani Police Station to report the incident.

The matter is coming up for final submissions on March 25, 2022.