Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 31, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has explained to President Uhuru Kenyatta why he is not campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga despite joining Azimio La Umoja Movement.

In a meeting with Uhuru on Thursday, Kalonzo said he has refused to join Raila Odinga because he refused to incorporate the One Kenya Alliance(OKA) name in Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Kalonzo said they had agreed with Raila Odinga that if OKA joins Azimio La Umoja, it will be named Azimio–One Kenya Alliance.

However, Kalonzo told Uhuru that Raila ignored what they had agreed and went to name the coalition Azimio La Umoja Movement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta told Kalonzo to calm down and promised to sit down with Raila and resolve the issue so that Azimio can move as a united alliance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST