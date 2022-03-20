Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 20, 2022 – Makueni County Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has issued new demands to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio La Umoja Movement brigade.

Speaking on Saturday, Mutula, who is a close ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, said since Kalonzo joined Azimio La Umoja Movement without conditions, he must be named Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Mutula said failure for Raila and Azimio to name Kalonzo as running mate will result in a mass walkout of Wiper leaders from Azimio and they will join another team which will be the winning side.

With Mutula’s new demands, it’s a tough time for Raila who is courting the Mount Kenya region with a promise that the running mate’s position is preserved for the vote-rich region.

This also comes at a time Kalonzo confirmed that indeed, he is also planning to get that seat meaning, the Mt Kenya region will have to settle for other junior positions if he is going to be granted his wish.

The Kenyan DAILY POST