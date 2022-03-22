Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – NARC-Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, has indirectly accused Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, of killing the One Kenya Alliance coalition.

Speaking exclusively on NTV on Monday, Karua pointed out that the driving factor of One Kenya Alliance died with Kalonzo joining the Azimio coalition.

Karua, who is also the Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant, revealed that the whole purpose of forming OKA was so that the parties forming the coalition could negotiate as one force ahead of the upcoming August elections.

It was evident from her expression that she felt betrayed by her OKA co-principals in their decision to sign a political agreement with Azimio la Umoja.

“One Kenya Alliance (OKA) was our collaborators for the sole purpose of negotiating together. But our colleagues decided to sign an agreement on their own during the Azimio National Delegates Conference. This means the sole purpose of forming OKA failed on that day. But we are still friends,” Karua said.

“As NARC-Kenya we cannot hold anyone back. I don’t want to use the word betrayal because we all had the freedom to opt-in or out of OKA. So, it is their right,” she said.

Apart from Kalonzo Musyoka of the Wiper party, other OKA leaders that moved to Azimio are Gideon Moi (KANU) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP).

From Martha Karua’s sentiments, it means that Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, and Cyrus Jirongo joined Azimio using their respective parties and not through One Kenya Alliance.

On her preferred presidential candidate, the iron lady said that she is still evaluating who to support adding that she is still open to negotiations with like-minded political formations.

“There is no deadline for people getting coalitions we can still walk together even with my former OKA team players,” Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST