Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – A section of Kenyans in diaspora has urged ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to nominate Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu as his presidential running mate in this year’s election.

This comes barely a month after the County boss offered herself to be Raila’s running mate ahead of his titanic battle with Deputy President William Ruto.

Addressing the press on Monday, Kenyans living in diaspora led by Isaac Newton, heaped praises on Charity Ngilu saying she has all that it takes to be Raila’s running mate.“Akimchagua Charity Ngilu sioni kama atakuwa na matatizo manake atakuwa na msaidizi bora ambaye atamshauri vizuri (If he chooses Charity Ngilu, I don’t see if he will have any problems he will have a good assistant who will advise him well),” they said.

Newton warned the former Prime Minister against picking Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as his running mate even as Kalonzo’s allies insist that the former Vice President be given the running mate slot.

They said Kalonzo did not have a strong political will, which could deprive Raila of the much-needed support to win votes.

“Kalonzo anagueka hivi anasema vile….na hii inaonyeshwa kwamba itamsumbua Raila kupata uungwaji mkono anaohitaji kuibuka na ushindi (Kalonzo says this… .and this shows that it will be difficult for Raila to get the support he needs to emerge victorious)” he said.

In her latest media interview, Ngilu who accompanied ODM leader, Raila Odinga, during his five-day US tour said the country is ripe to have a female running mate adding that she will take the responsibility if offered the chance.

“It will be a good thing for women in Kenya if one of us is elected Deputy President. If I’m offered the opportunity, I take it, even the presidency I will take it,” he said.

