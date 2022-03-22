Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – After his successful tour of Britain where he enumerated his vision for Kenya ahead of the August polls, ODM Leader Raila Odinga may have just found a perfect running mate.

This is after a section of Kenyans in diaspora picked Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to be Raila’s running mate in the upcoming election.

This comes barely a month after the county boss offered herself to be Raila’s running mate ahead of his titanic battle with Deputy President William Ruto.

Addressing the press yesterday, Kenyans living in the diaspora, led by Isaac Newton, heaped praises on Charity Ngilu, saying she has all that it takes to be Raila’s running mate.

“Akimchagua Charity Ngilu sioni kama atakuwa na matatizo manake atakuwa na msaidizi bora ambaye atamshauri vizuri (If he chooses Charity Ngilu I don’t see if he will have any problems he will have a good assistant who will advise him well),” they said.

Newton warned the former prime minister against picking Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate even as Kalonzo’s allies insist that the former vice president be given the running mate slot.

According to them, Kalonzo does not have a strong political will, which could deprive Raila of the much-needed support to win votes.

“Kalonzo anagueka hivi anasema vile….na hii inaonyeshwa kwamba itamsumbua Raila kupata uungwaji mkono anaohitaji kuibuka na ushindi (Kalonzo is indecisive…and this shows that it will be difficult for Raila to get the support he needs to emerge victorious)” he said.

In her latest media interview, Ngilu, who accompanied ODM leader Raila Odinga during his five-day UK tour, said the country is ripe for a female running mate, adding that she will take the responsibility if offered the chance.

