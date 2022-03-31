Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has shared his thoughts on social media about the Supreme Court ruling that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) illegal and unconstitutional.

In a judgment delivered by the seven-judge bench led by Lady Justice Martha Koome on Thursday, the apex court said the document was unconstitutional because it was initiated by the President, and also public participation was not done per the constitution.

The judges who made the ruling include Justice Koome, Justice William Ouko, Justice Isaac Lenaola, Philomena Mwilu, Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u.

Koome ruled that the president cannot act as an ordinary citizen because he is not. “The entire process was irredeemably flawed.”

“There is some evidence of state involvement in the BBI process,” Koome ruled.

Following the historic ruling, Ahmednasir praised Justices Koome and Ibrahim whom he said were outstanding in their ruling.

He also said Wanjala and Mwilu were good but Lenaola was disappointing.

The lawyer further said Njoki Ndungu’s ruling was awful and painful to listen to.

“On the whole a good judgment by the Supreme Court on the BBI. CJ Koome and Ibrahim were outstanding in their reasoning. Smokin, Ouko and Mwilu were good. Lenaola was disappointing. Njoki…Oh My God…painful to listen to!!!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.