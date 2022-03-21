Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, March 21, 2022 – Former TV girl, Lola Hannigan, has made a comeback on Instagram after a short hiatus.
The sexy TV girl and fashion model, who is dating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Personal Assistant, Jomo Gecaga, put her sexy body to full display while rocking a tiny bikini and left men with wild thoughts.
Lola gave birth last year but still, her body looks like a snack.
See the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
