Thursday, March 31, 2022 – East Africa’s most famous socialite, Zari Hassan, who lives in South Africa, recently jetted to Uganda to visit her father.

Zari shared photos spending time with her father in the village and some of her fans felt that her dad deserves a better house.

They accused her of living in a palatial home in South Africa which she openly flaunts on social media yet her own father lives in just a simple house.

They urged her to build her father a better house, if at all she is the boss lady she claims to be.

“Build your father a good house. You have money,” one of the fans commented.

“Mwanamke mdomo na babako ako na nyumba mbaya,” another fan added.

Below are photos of Zari’s father’s simple house that sparked reactions online.

