Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – The organizers of the Catholic Women Association’s (CWA) payer day in Meru have come out to allege that certain politicians paid people to heckle Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Gemmah Kathure, the CWA coordinator, pointed an accusing finger at the politicians who attended the event.

“This was supposed to be a day of prayer. A politician had brought people with him to the event. It was decided that only Raila’s wife would address participants so as to clear of politics during the event,” Kathure revealed.

She further revealed that the decision to deny any politician access to the microphone enraged the crowds and that when the incitements began.

“I told the Bishop that something has been planned. Then he told me nobody should speak except Ida. They were many and were moving in the crowd, making noise and inciting some of the women,” she added.

When Mama Ida rose to speak, the church women became hostile, they started booing her even though some of the women started walking away.

“I am here as a woman and you should not fail to listen to me because I am Raila Odinga’s wife. When you dress in the Catholic Women Association dress; it means you are a Christian.

“The faith should not only be seen by the dress but also from your heart,” Mama Ida said.

Among the politicians present during the mayhem include Senator Mithika Linturi who is vying for Meru governor on a UDA ticket, North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood, and nominated MP Halima Mucheke.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.