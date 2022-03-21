Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – A beautiful lady who found love through social media has left Netizens gushing after sharing photos of her memorable marriage proposal.

Their love story began after her boyfriend sent her a message on Instagram to compliment her dancing skills.

With time, they became friends and then started dating.

Over the weekend, her boyfriend asked her for her hand in marriage and she said yes.

Sharing the photos on social media, she wrote, ‘’Started in the DM, now we are here.

“My baby asked me to marry him and I said Yes,’’.

