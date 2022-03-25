Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Ford-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has revealed the missing link in the political puzzle that is needed for the Kenya Kwanza alliance to form the next government.

Speaking during an interview, Wetangula pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza alliance is incomplete without his former OKA counterpart and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

According to Wetangula, Kenya Kwanza led by Deputy President William Ruto might lose the election to Raila Odinga thanks to Kalonzo who is a formidable force in the Eastern region.

The FORD-Kenya boss invited Kalonzo to join them to guarantee Ruto victory in August.

“We are incomplete without him so it is mutual because nobody can deny that he is my best political friend in Kenya and I’m his best political friend. He was pulled by the boss to where he is.

“I am in no doubt that he is in some certain degree of discomfort,” Wetangula stated.

Wetangula’s response came after Kalonzo had tried to woo his former NASA counterpart to reunite and board the Azimio la Umoja ship being steered by Raila Odinga.

The Senator, however, turned down the offer, exuding confidence that the Kenya Kwanza regime would form the next government after the August polls.

“I cannot go back, he is my friend. I don’t want to engage him, but I am very happy where I am. We’re going to win the elections and the signs are everywhere you can see,” Wetangula stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.