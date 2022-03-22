Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, seems to be warming up to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance days after he announced that he was ready to enter into coalition talks with other like-minded parties.

This is after he was spotted with Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi while in his presidential campaigns in Meru County; a move that has raised speculation that he was headed to Ruto’s camp.

“We all can work, but together we win. Interacting with like-minded people like my good brother and a friend Mithika Linturi,” Muturi tweeted a photo.

In the tour of the region, Muturi engaged with opinion leaders drawn from nine constituencies.

On Sunday, Muturi affirmed that his name will be on the presidential election ballot, despite speculation that he could cast his lot with one of the big coalitions.

“When you look at the ballot paper, you will see the name JB or Justin Muturi.” Said Muturi.

However, speculation is rife that Muturi could team up with Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead of August polls.

Last week, while speaking in Marimanti, Tharaka Nithi, the former Siakago MP announced that his party is now open to negotiating with other parties on the condition that there be respect.

“It is through coalitions that we form a stable government, but there must be respect. Respect helps people build better relationships with others. What makes a coalition strong is respect among leaders and honoring the agreement.

“Democratic Party will not engage with anyone who feels his party is bigger than other parties,” he said.

Muturi made the remarks at the St Paul’s ACK Church, Sagana.

