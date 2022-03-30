Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula has told ODM Leader Raila Odinga to leave him alone because he does not want anything to do with him.

Taking to social media, Wetangula wondered why Raila’s team is interested in his support yet they despised him.

He questioned the attempts by Raila and his allies to woo him yet they said he had no political value.

“The desperados who are asking Wetangula to join them are the same ones who were shouting themselves hoarse that I was of no consequence,” Wetangula said.

The Ford Kenya leader, who last year ruled out working with Raila again, said the Azimio team felt the consequence of belittling him but vowed never to budge.

He stated that he is happy being with Deputy President William Ruto and that the next government will be formed by Kenya Kwanza, whether Raila likes it or not.

“They will feel the consequence. The moment for the fifth government of Kenya kwanza is unstoppable,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST