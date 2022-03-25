Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has cleared the air on whether former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula on Friday morning.

Speculation was rife that Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, was planning to dump Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and join Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

But Itumbi in his usual HNIB updates dismissed the meeting and said Wetangula is firmly in Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Moses Masika Wetangula is FIRMLY with #HustlerNation securing the promise of Kenya Kwanza. Wacha waendelee kujichocha. Mkiwaona, just tell them, even lying requires a little knowledge, kidogo tu!” Itumbi tweeted.

Itumbi’s response comes even after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka insisted that he is in constant talks with Wetangula and it is just a matter of time before he joins Azimio.

