Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, Wednesday caused an ‘earthquake’ in the political arena after she joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Karua, who has been flip-flopping for the last two weeks, said she made the bold move after “careful consideration.”

“From now onwards, I am supporting comrade Raila Odinga and Azimio La Umoja,” she said, accompanied by Raila at Serena Hotel.

“From now on, I am committed to popularising the Azimio La Umoja and Raila Odinga,” she told a news conference.

She, however, warned that her decision to join Azimio does not mean everyone there is clean.

Many leaders congratulated Karua over her bold move but former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka didn’t congratulate the Narc Kenya boss.

Sources said Kalonzo is jealous of Karua joining Azimio since she may be named Raila’s running mate in August, a post that Kalonzo is also keen on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST