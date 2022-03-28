Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has denied a letter doing rounds on social media that allegedly emanated from his office.

The letter addressed to Deputy President William Ruto and bearing the header of Kang’ata’s office and a forged signature, accuses United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of underhand dealings in the issuance of nomination certificates.

The letter, which Kang’ata termed as fake, claimed that a section of UDA leadership was demanding bribes to give direct nominations to aspirants.

“If we fail to assure aspirants that our nominations will be free and fair, I can tell you for free that many of them will flee to other parties. Already, there are jitters and murmurs,” read the letter in part.

“Many aspirants are quiet, but on many occasions, different individuals have communicated their anxieties with me, especially those who cannot afford the extra fees being charged under the table for a direct ticket. These things are happening in your party and I would like to believe you are not aware.”

Further, the letter serves to warn the Deputy President that a substantial number of Mount Kenya voters have had a change of heart, especially after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting that took place at the Sagana State Lodge early this year.

It went on to note that the Azimio La Umoja presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga, is no longer seen as an outsider in the region, with more voters embracing his candidature.

“Many things have changed. The ground has started a slow but sure shift. The Raila Odinga we believed was like pork in Mecca has started to find some footing in the Mountain. His message and his diplomatic mien have been slowly melting the hard hearts of our people.”

The heavily-worded letter claimed that DP William Ruto’s party strategy had failed and that it was time for UDA to rethink its strategy.

“The insults strategy against the President and Raila seems to be a flop in the long run. Many from Mt Kenya are also not happy with the way we are being overshadowed by ANC and Ford Kenya newcomers, yet we have the numbers,” added the letter.

In his one-word response, Kang’ata termed the whole letter as unauthentic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST