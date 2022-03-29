Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has rubbished ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking in Kandara Constituency, Kang’ata stated that Raila has the best credentials in fighting for the country’s democracy but unfortunately, the country does not need a fighter like him at the moment.

According to the UDA senator, Kenya at the moment requires a performer like Deputy President William Ruto and not a democrat like Raila.

While pointing out Ruto’s successes in the previous regimes, Kang’ata said the second in command served well with distinction in different portfolios.

“Raila’s best credentials are in fighting for democracy. Though important, Kenya at this stage does not require a fighter: It requires a performer. Ruto has served various portfolios with distinction,” Kang’ata stated.

He credited Ruto for the reduction of fertilizer prices when he was the Minister of Agriculture in the grand coalition government.

He also lauded Ruto’s transformations when he was the Minister for Higher Education, saying he reduced the public university admission period from two years to only five months.

“As agriculture minister, he pushed for the lowering of fertilizer prices. As minister for higher education, Ruto reduced public university admission waiting period from two years to five years,” he added

This comes a day after Kang’ata rubbished reports doing rounds on social media claiming he had written a letter to Ruto, informing him of the alleged shifting ground in the Mt Kenya region.

