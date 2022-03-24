Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in the US, Cosmos Choy, has issued an apology over a video he shared on social media attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina.

Cosmos, who is part of those who received Ruto during his recent tour in the United States of America, hurled unprintable insults to the President’s mother.

After public outrage, Cosmos, a truck driver in the US, has apologized for his foul mothed rant.

