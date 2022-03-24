Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s son, Jimmy Kibaki, has refused to endorse ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

This is after his party, The New Democrats (TND), vowed never to join any coalition be it Raila’s Azimio La Umoja or Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This comes despite spirited efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta to convince the Mt. Kenya region to support Raila for president come August.

Jimmy Kibaki announced this on Tuesday when more than 30 fringe political parties came together to sign a coalition working agreement.

The parties were emphatic they will neither join Azimio La Umoja nor the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Instead, the parties exuded confidence they would form the Third Force, an alternative coalition for Kenyans torn between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza during the August 9 election.

“We are not ready to enter into any form of a coalition agreement with either; Azimio or Kenya Kwanza,” Jimmy said.

“More than ever before, we have Kenyans who don’t know whom to vote for or affiliate themselves with. Our coalition is open to like-minded Kenyans to join us so that we can take this country forward,” he noted.

TND, Peoples Party of Kenya (PPK), Party of Democratic Unity (PDU), and other 35 parties have allied with like-minded parties who fought for multiparty in Kenya under the umbrella of Kenya Yetu Alliance (KYA)

The Kenyan DAILY POST.