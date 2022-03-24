Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has turned down the offer by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who has been begging him to abandon Kenya Kwanza Alliance and join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement, which he has been terming as the ‘winning team’

Speaking on Wednesday during the Kenya Kwanza alliance rally in Machakos County, Wetang’ula, who is also the Bungoma County Senator, insisted that he is happy in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance camp.

He said that Kalonzo is his best political friend in the country and the feeling is mutual.

“I can’t go back. He is my friend and I don’t want to engage him but I’m happy where I am and we are going to win this election.

“The signs are everywhere but we are also incomplete without Kalonzo. It’s mutual because nobody can deny that he is my best political friend in Kenya and I’m his best political friend,” Wetangula said.

The Senator’s remarks came after Kalonzo said that he would hold talks with Wetangula to convince him to join Azimio.

