Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – The Safina Party has welcomed Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party to form the next government if it wins the presidency in the upcoming August polls.

Speaking during the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC), Safina Party Leader Paul Muite said that UDA’s vision is aligned with that of Safina.

“Why Safina is aligned economically, socially with UDA is because the vision UDA has for this country is identical to Safina’s vision,” Paul Muite stated at the Bomas of Kenya.

However, if UDA wins the presidency, Muite asked the Deputy President to invite the Safina party to form the next administration.

“On behalf of the party, I want to say in the presence of DP William Ruto that when Safina wins the presidency, we will invite you and UDA to come and we form the government together.”

“And if you win, please invite us to form the government,” Muite told the DP who was attending the Safina NDC.

The Safina Party endorsed businessman Jimi Wanjigi as the party’s presidential flag bearer in the August General Election.

Wanjigi defected from the Raila Odinga-led ODM party after he decried violence during the party’s NDC held at Kasarani in February.

The Kenyan DAILY POST