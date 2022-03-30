Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2022 – Sirisia MP John Waluke has expressed his deep hatred for Ford Kenya leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, saying he would rather go to hell than go to heaven with Wetangula.

According to Waluke, his enmity with the Ford Kenya leader that spans more than two decades is far from over.

He noted that it was because of that enmity that he dumped Deputy President William Ruto when Wetangula joined his ranks.

“If we were on a path that leads us to heaven and I happen to see Moses Wetangula in our midst, I would rather take a different route even if it takes me to hell,” Waluke said.

Their bad blood began during late President Daniel Moi’s era and was expected to end prior to the 2013 General Election when the then Sirisia Constituency was split into two (Kabuchai and Sirisia constituency).

However, even after the split that saw Wetang’ula remain in Kabuchai as Waluke took charge of Sirisia, the embattled lawmaker still alleged that the Ford Kenya party leader was among the leaders who fixed him into the NCPB scandal.

Waluke and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa formed part of the Tanga Tanga brigade and were the Deputy President’s point men in Bungoma County.

However, two weeks ago, the Sirisia MP ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance for Uhuru’s Jubilee party in what is suspected to have been fueled by Wetangula’s deal with the second in command.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.