Monday, March 21, 2022 – Controversial female rapper, Noti Flow, has revealed that she is a certified member of the LGBTQ community.

Speaking in a Youtube interview, Noti said she doesn’t see herself dating a man ever again.

“Now I am a full-blown member of the LGBTQ community. I don’t think I’ll ever go back,” she said.

She further said that her relationship with her girlfriend King Alami is more straightforward because she understands her better as a lady and is very loyal.

“She is so loyal. When a woman loves, they love for real. I have dated men, and it didn’t end up well.

“They have always cheated,” Noti, who was once dating rapper Moustapha, said.

Over the weekend, Noti Flow surprised her girlfriend with a brand new Volkswagen worth Ksh 1.5 Million on her birthday.

Sharing the photos on social media, she wrote: “I surprised my gal with a brand new Volkswagen. Her birthday is on the 25th but I couldn’t wait.

“I love you baby. 1.5 million is nothing compared to the love I have for you. I would give you all my wealth if I didn’t have responsibilities,”.

