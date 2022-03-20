Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has continued to throw jabs at his political nemesis, Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja ahead of the August polls.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza rally in Nakuru yesterday, Ruto exuded confidence and assured his supporters that he will defeat Raila in the August vote despite the former Prime Minister enjoying the backing of the state.

In a thinly veiled attack and speaking figuratively, the DP applied the metaphor of the UDA symbol, the wheelbarrow, saying he will carry the former Premier on a wheelbarrow and dump him at his rural home in Bondo.

“This old man, the only thing that is remaining is loading him on a wheelbarrow and dumping him in Bondo so that he can retire peacefully,” the DP remarked in Swahili amid cheers and ululations from his supporters.

Ruto did not spare his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, either, telling the Head of State not to meddle in the succession politics.

He told Uhuru to leave Raila to him and he will show him dust come August.

“The President is my friend, I have told him time and again to let me and this man who speaks in parables (Raila) square off at the ballot. I will sink (read defeat) him in the morning,” he added.

Ruto, who fell out with the President after the March 2018 handshake – went on to confidently remark that he will win the presidency even though the Head of State is backing Raila.

“Even if they gang up against me, I will still win. It is the votes that count, not the number of politicians in a coalition.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST