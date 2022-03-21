Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 21 March 2022 – Controversial city pastor, Robert Burale, claims he has been celibate since 2013.

Speaking in an interview, the stylish pastor alleged that since parting ways with his wife 9 years ago, he has never had sex with any woman.

“I have been celibate since 2013. Na mimi ni Mluhya. It’s only God,” Burale said.

According to Burale, although sex is important, it’s not everything.

“Sex is important in marriage even for us believers but it’s not everything,” he said.

Burale said that although his first marriage lasted for barely a year, he is looking forward to getting married again.

“I desire marriage, I do not have the grace to be single. Marriage is God’s idea,” he said.

Asked what he is looking for in a woman, Burale said he needs a God-fearing lady.

Burale parted ways with his wife in 2013.

She accused him of infidelity, physical abuse and revealed that he is a serial conman.

Multiple women have also in the recent past accused Burale of being a conman.

Recently, a lady accused him of conning her Ksh 4 Million.

