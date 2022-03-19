Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 19 March 2022 – Celebrated Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz has revealed that he has a 10-year-old child with a married woman.

The Gere hitmaker revealed this on Nexflix TV show dubbed Young, Famous and African.

Diamond said the child is a product of a one-night stand.

He slept with the married woman when he had gone for a music tour in Mwanza.

“A couple of months back, my mum told me, she met this lady, I know this lady, and she said she has my kid but then, she doesn’t want to tell me because she is married and her husband thinks the kid is his.

“My child is 10 years old,” he said.

“I got the child with a married woman. It was back in the days when I felt like the world is yours. I went on a tour in Mwanza. I know we had a one-night stand and I heard after some months that she was pregnant,” the singer added.

Diamond said he is trying to connect with the child but the mother keeps pushing him away.

“I have tried my level best to get connected to the child but the mother keeps pushing me away. I don’t want to lose my blood,” he further said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.