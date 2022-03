Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – A man left Twitter users in stitches after he made a hilarious comment on his ex-girlfriend’s photo with her new lover.

He praised his ex-girlfriend’s skills, claiming that she is an expert in Bjs, and told his current lover that he is very lucky.

See the photo and the hilarious comment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.