Monday, March 28, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Oginga, has opened up about his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP noted that he does not share a personal relationship with the Head of State like his brother.

The elder Odinga noted that he shared a cordial connection with Uhuru when they both served in the Grand Coalition government. Oburu was Uhuru’s assistant at the Ministry of Finance in a government that was shared between Raila and President (Rtd) Mwai Kibaki.

However, their relationship started to deteriorate immediately when Uhuru clinched the presidency in 2013, forming the government with William Ruto as his deputy.

Oburu, who is seeking to replace James Orengo as the next Siaya Senator, added that despite the handshake between his brother and Uhuru, his relationship with the Head of State has never been re-established.

“I support the President because we used to work together at the Treasury, we had a very cordial relationship then, but since he became President, I have not interacted with him.

“So I cannot talk of a personal relationship with him, because I don’t interact with him much, it is Raila who does that,” Oburu remarked.

Oburu has also been vocal in calling out Ruto, making it clear that he does not share a personal relationship with him either.

“I have not interacted with him since those days when he was in the Cabinet and I was an assistant minister. I have not associated with him much,” he stated.

