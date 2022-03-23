Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has revealed why he refused to accompany ODM Leader Raila Odinga to the United Kingdom last week.

This is after his critics mocked him, alleging that Raila intentionally left him out of his UK trip since he doesn’t value him anymore.

But according to the ODM deputy party leader, he did not have serious business in the diaspora, and that he was too busy to accompany Raila to the UK.

Besides, he said he didn’t want to be a burden to anyone or even be reduced to carrying files for Raila while in the UK that’s why he decided not to go.

“Raila ameenda huko ng’ambo, wansema ati mluyhia hajaenda. Mimi si kuwa huko na kazi. Nilikuwa na kazi nyingi hapa. Raila ndio alikuwa na kazi huko. (They claim no Luhya leader has accompanied Raila on his trip to the UK. So, you wanted me to go? I did not have any business there. It is Raila who had business in the UK, not me,” Oparanya said.

“Mlitaka mimi niende huko nibebe file kama Mudavadi alikuwa anabebea Ruto? Ama nyinyi hamkuona….Mliona Mudavadi akibeba file nyuma ya Ruto? Mnataka Oparanya afanye hiyo na mimi ni gavana wa Kakamega? Si hiyo ingekuwa aibu kwenu?

The former council of governor’s chair further said he could not reduce himself to a personal assistant like the ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi who was seen carrying files for Deputy President William Ruto.

“You wanted me to go there and carry the file the way Mudavadi was carrying for Ruto? Or did you not see… Did you see Mudavadi carrying a file behind Ruto? Do you want Oparanya to do that when I am the governor of Kakamega? Wouldn’t that be a shame to you?

“Should I have gone to carry his files as Mudavadi did? You saw him carry Ruto’s files, right? It would have been a shame for a governor of Kakamega to do so,” Oparanya posed.

