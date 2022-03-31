Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka emerged from the woods yesterday and reassured Kenyans questioning his whereabouts that he was alive and well.

Speculations were rife on social media on Kalonzo’s whereabouts, who had not been seen in public for some days after joining Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Kalonzo made his last update on social media on March 25, 2022, while welcoming Mike Sonko to the Wiper party.

A section of Netizens allied to the Azimio la Umoja movement had been questioning his absence in Azimio campaigns since he joined the coalition.

Another section also claimed that he had refused to campaign for Azimio over his position in the coalition.

However, the former Vice president reappeared in public on Wednesday, stating he had held a meeting with Jimmy Kibaki where they discussed the upcoming general election.

“Earlier today, I met with Jimmy Kibaki and committed to strengthening our already strong personal and political relationship.”

“We also discussed the forthcoming August General Election 2022. We committed to working together and ensuring that Kenya remains stable, peaceful and prosperous,” Kalonzo said.

Since signing the pact to join Azimio La Umoja, Kalonzo has not been part of the team campaigning across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.