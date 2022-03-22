Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked the Mt Kenya region to be ready for a Raila Odinga presidency ahead of the August 9th General Elections.

Speaking to aspirants from the Mt Kenya region on phone, the Head of State dismissed fears that the ODM leader is unpopular in Mt Kenya.

The President urged aspirants not to panic over claims of Raila’s unpopularity in the Mt Kenya region.

“I know the person whom I am telling you to support (Raila Odinga), is definitely going to win,” President said.

The Head of State is reported to have promised jobs to those who will lose out in the Jubilee party nominations.

“It is my appeal to all of you that even after party primaries, irrespective of whether you will have received the ticket to vie for the seats, stand with our house (Jubilee party).”

“My house as Uhuru is big, the Jubilee Party is big, and even the incoming Government is equally big and will have space for you. I will stand with you and I will be here with you so that we take care of the interests of the community,” Uhuru told the aspirants.

President Uhuru’s sense of confidence in Raila’s win comes after his close ally, David Murathe, opined that the ODM leader will win the August polls with or without Mt Kenya votes.

Speaking on Citizen TV last Tuesday, Murathe warned that Mt Kenya residents might end up in opposition if they do not vote for the former Prime Minister.

“Raila is winning this election, they (Mt Kenya residents) better decide whether he is winning it with them on board or he is winning it without them on board,” Murathe said.

President Uhuru, together with the Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka have joined forces with more than 20 political parties in supporting Raila Odinga’s candidature.

The Kenyan DAILY POST