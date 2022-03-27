Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, was yesterday subjected to humiliation after the hostile church women booed and heckled her in Meru despite being invited at the event as the chief guest.

While gracing the Catholic Women Association prayer day in Meru County, Ida tried to make her remarks but the hostile crowd refused to be addressed by her.

“I’m a mother like you,” Ida stated but the crowd grew hostile with heckles and chants filling the air.

“Please, let’s hear the speaker,” the emcee could be heard trying to calm down the crowd in vain.

Efforts by Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, who was also in attendance, to calm the crowd bore no fruit as the crowd grew angrier.

Mama Ida Odinga took to Twitter after the event- terming it as a moment of reflection.

“A day of reflection and prayer at the Catholic Women Association’s special celebration of the annunciation in Meru County. I have and will always hold onto faith that has remained a steady compass throughout my life,” she noted.

The unprecedented turn of events was condemned by Azimio proponents including NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua who alleged that the move was politicised in a bid to use intimidation tactics.

This comes days after Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi was embarrassed in the presence of his wife by a seemingly unhappy crowd. The county’s First Lady met a hostile congregation that disagreed with her that the governor had delivered his 2017 election promises.

The growing hostility towards Azimio La Umoja sympathizers could be a result of Governor Murungi joining Raila’s camp instead of Deputy President William Ruto’s.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.