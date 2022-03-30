Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed an application by the Gatundu South Constituency Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, who had said the commission had no jurisdiction to hear and determine his case.

Kuria was last week summoned by the commission over the vote-rigging claims he made during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegate Conference (NDC) at Kasarani.

While addressing delegates during the NDC, Kuria alleged that the 2017 election was rigged, in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

When he appeared before the commission, Kuria argued that the commission lacks the authority to hear the allegations.

But in his ruling, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said Moses Kuria’s request had been dismissed because it lacked merit.

“The Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee has jurisdiction, and the matter is legally ceased of the matter. The preliminary objection is dismissed, and the matter proceeds to a full hearing,” Chebukati ruled on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST