HOUSE KEEPING III JG ‘E’ ONE (1) POST

Category Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

Type permanent

Location Kabarnet

Remuneration As per SRC Rates

Posted Mar 18th, 2022

Responsibilities

Dusting and cleaning rooms and corridors

Spreading beds

Washing cleaning materials and equipment

Replenishing cleaning materials and supplies

Performing laundry work

Ironing Laundry

Ensuring proper storage of all equipment

Qualifications

KCSE Certificates

Certificate in housekeeping/ Laundry certificate or its equivalent from recognized institution1-year experience

N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit Reference Bureau

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;

i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.

ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.

Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm).