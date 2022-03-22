Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
HOUSE KEEPING III JG ‘E’ ONE (1) POST
Category Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
Type permanent
Location Kabarnet
Remuneration As per SRC Rates
Posted Mar 18th, 2022
Responsibilities
- Dusting and cleaning rooms and corridors
- Spreading beds
- Washing cleaning materials and equipment
- Replenishing cleaning materials and supplies
- Performing laundry work
- Ironing Laundry
- Ensuring proper storage of all equipment
Qualifications
- KCSE Certificates
- Certificate in housekeeping/ Laundry certificate or its equivalent from recognized institution1-year experience
N.B: Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya:
Kenya Revenue Authority
Higher Education Loans Board
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
Criminal Investigation Department
Credit Reference Bureau
How to Apply
Interested candidates can apply by filling an online employment application form HERE. You are also required to upload your Detailed CV, copy of your National ID Card, Copies of your Certificates all in PDF as one document.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and expected to bring with them;
i.The original of their ID, Academic and Professional Certificates and other testimonials.
ii. Chapter 6 Clearances.
Baringo County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please indicate both your day and evening telephone numbers and a valid email address in your application form. The application to reach the undersigned on or before Wednesday 30th March 2022, by close of business (5:00Pm).
