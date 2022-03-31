Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence after the Supreme Court rendered Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) useless after declaring it unconstitutional on the basis that the president cannot initiate a popular initiative.

BBi was an initiative spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, to unite the country.

Speaking immediately after the Supreme Court made the announcement, Ruto, who was campaigning in Mukunguni Grounds, Lamu County, urged Uhuru and Raila to come out and apologise to Kenyans for wasting their time and money on the BBI.

Ruto said that the BBI was a fraud fronted by the handshake brothers for their own self-gain.

He claimed that Uhuru and Raila used billions of public money to fund the unconstitutional bill and bragged that ‘nobody can stop the bill;

“Those who brought the BBI have been told by the Supreme Court today that it was fraudulent. They used public money and today that fraud has come to an end,” Ruto said amid cheers from his supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.