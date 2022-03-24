Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – A 37-year-old prison warden attached to Kisumu Maximum Prison, famously known as Kodiaga, is said to have shot himself while on duty on Wednesday night.

The deceased officer, identified as Fred Onyango, a father of three, had been assigned duty to man the prison’s main gate when the tragic incident happened at around 9.30 pm.

According to the officer’s wife, Mercy Onyango, he found him at the main gate when she came back home from work.

“I found him at the main gate, together with his two colleagues when I came back from work. It was around 8.30 pm,” she said.

He didn’t look disturbed.

They even spoke and asked him for money to buy food.

However, when she got to the house, she found it was in a mess.

Household items had been scattered around the single room that the family shared with their three children.

The officer had reportedly told his children that in case he dies, his property should be kept well.

“He was drunk. I don’t understand why he was given a gun while in that state. He left the house in a mess,” his wife said.

“We didn’t quarrel. I am not aware of any differences he may have had with anyone at his place of work,” she added.

However, Kisumu county police commander, Alphonse Peter, said preliminary findings show the officer was stressed.

“He was having unresolved family issues. We have been encouraging officers to discuss these problems with their confidants rather than taking their own lives,” he said.

Below are photos of the deceased officer.

