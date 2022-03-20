Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 20 March 2022 – On Friday, Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a’s daughter, Elizabeth Nyambura, walked down the aisle with her fiancé, Joseph Njeru, in a lavish wedding held at Camilla Gardens in Karen.

The invite-only wedding that was the talk of social media was attended by friends and family members.

It’s now emerging that the man who married Ng’ang’a’s daughter is a divorcee.

Commenting on the wedding photos that were shared on social media, Njeru’s ex-wife, Susan Gachanja, described him as a narcissist and said he made her go through hell when they were married.

She predicted doom for Ng’ang’a’s daughter.

“That is my narcissist ex-husband Joseph Njeru. Wish her well. I would give him free to anyone. I feel bad for the girl,” she wrote.

