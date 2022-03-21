Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, is once again making headlines after she was caught up in a compromising position with nominated Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda.

In a video that has since gone viral, Kamanda and Elachi were spotted getting cozy at an ODM function at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi.

In one instance, Maina Kamanda was being hugged from behind by a light-skinned while Elachi was standing beside him. She then moved closer and rubbed her hands against Kamanda’s hand and upper chest.

However, Kamanda’s little-lived glory was abruptly cut off by one of the leaders attending the event who pointed at both Elachi and Kamanda to halt their little drama.

Kamanda, who is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, is vying for the Nairobi senatorial seat using the Jubilee Party under the banner of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Here is the video of Beatrice Elachi getting cozy with Maina Kamanda.

