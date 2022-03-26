Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered another blow four months to the August 9th General Election.

This is after his ally Urbanus Ngengele ditched the United Democratic Alliance party for Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement after listening to the ground.

“After having consultative meetings with my supporters and people of Machakos County, it has become apparent that the Kamba Nation is no longer interested in being the Opposition.

“It is high time, as a community moved together to the next government after suffering for over ten years in the opposition,” Ngengele, who was flanked by Machakos ODM Secretary-General Domnic Kaleli during a press briefing held at a Machakos hotel, stated.

Ngengele stated that he made the decision after consultative talks with Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), and Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana.

“There comes a time when a community is greater than an individual and that’s why today after consultations with the Ukambani leadership, I want to declare that I have shifted to the Azimio la Umoja movement.”

“From today, we are here and we will push together as Kambas so that we are in the next government for the public good,” he said.

He will be contesting for the Machakos Senate seat on the Azimio affiliated party.

Ngengele contested for Machakos senate seat on the UDA party ticket during the by-election conducted on March 18, 2021, but lost to Wiper’s Agnes Kavindu.

He exuded confidence that Azimio la Umoja will form the next government after August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.