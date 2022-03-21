Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has vehemently denied claims that she has ditched the ruling Jubilee party.

This is after reports emerged that she had dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party and Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Ruto’s allies took to their social media to spread the rumours about Chege due to her recent silence and absence from Azimio rallies.

This was exacerbated by Azimio supporters who also questioned whether she had changed her mind.

But reacting to the reports this evening, Chege indicated she is in Jubilee to stay, putting to rest claims of joining the Deputy President William Ruto-led outfit.

In a tweet, the legislator shared a poster branded with Jubilee colours and logo with the message ‘Jubilee ni Sisi’, affirming that Jubilee is her party of choice in the August 9 General Election.

Reports on her alleged shift to the UDA can now be treated as political propaganda.

Chege is one of Raila Odinga’s allies in Mt. Kenya. At one point, she stirred controversy after she vowed to rig Ruto in the August polls in favor of Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST